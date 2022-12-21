Polar Plunge
Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency during a Wednesday morning briefing ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend.

The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday and officials say that can do a number of things. Number one it can create life-threatening conditions for anyone outside or without heat.

To combat this, the governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by tomorrow. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup, warming centers if needed.

Our air temperature will likely run around the single digits for highs. When you couple that with those strong winds, we end up with a wind chill that goes down to the -20 to -25 below zero territory.

This is dangerously cold and is a significant threat to life for a large portion of the country.

Snowfall accumulations should run between 1″ and 4″ for the entire region. However, this isn’t as much about the snow as it is about the cold.

The rapid drop in temperatures could also create a flash freeze and make the roads very dangerous.

