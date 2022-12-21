Polar Plunge
14 News awards Perry Central after winning Sunrise School Spirit ‘Fan Favorite Food Display’ contest

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEOPOLD, Ind. (WFIE) - Perry Central came out on top in the 14 News Sunrise School Spirit ‘Fan Favorite Food Display’ contest.

The high school’s leadership crew was given the award Tuesday.

Earlier in the season when our 14 News crew visited the Commodores, they were spirited and had a creative display. That display made a much greater impact with almost 4,600 meals raised.

All eight schools that participated collectively raised more than 111,000 pounds.

14 News awards Perry Central after winning Sunrise School Spirit 'Fan Favorite Food Display'...
