Woman accused of kidnapping in Henderson set to appear in court

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman accused of kidnapping in Henderson is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night.

[Previous Story: Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges]

They say that kidnapping charge is for kidnapping an adult.

According to police, back on November 19, Rogers got into a domestic fight. She then fired a gun twice into a camper and threatened to kill the victim.

Officers say she forced the victim to drive her to the liquor store and threw the gun out of the window.

Rogers is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

