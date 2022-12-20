Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news out of Warrick County this morning.
Dispatchers say crews were called to crash near State Road 68 and Spurgeon Road.
We’re looking at a few alert days later this week.
You can start preparing for the drastic drop in temperatures right now!
We’ll have tips for you all throughout sunrise.
The Jan. 6 committee is now recommending Donald Trump face criminal charges.
The committee voted unanimously on the matter.
If you’re looking for your burst of energy this morning, grab a cup of coffee in Evansville!
It’s the last coffee with a cop this year.
