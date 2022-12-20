Polar Plunge
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ preps for busiest week

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Christmas approaching Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is approaching it’s busiest week.

This coming week also bring colder weather. Mission Communications with Easterseal Pam Kirk says they will try their best to stay open even as the temperature drops.

They have plans to provide heating for volunteers who will be working during those colder days.

Kirk says even with the colder temperature there is plenty of excitement.

“One of the most exciting times is when we open on Thanksgiving every year, but then I think the excitement just builds from there as we get close to Christmas,” says Kirk. “It is usually our best time of year leading up into the holidays and we are expecting that lots of families will wanna come out.”

Kirk says that although they plan to stay open, they will update if anything changes.

For more information go to the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights website.

