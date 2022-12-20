Princeton Fire Territory to receive new insurance after weeks of debate

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Territory’s board met and voted on two bids to cover liability and workers’ compensation insurance for firefighters.

The two bids came from Epic Insurance from Farm Bureau Insurance.

The Fire Territory Board voted in favor of Farm Bureau, with only Mayor Wright voting no; however, at the Board of Public Works meeting immediately after, all members voted for Epic.

“The [Board of Public Works is] the governing entity that signs all contracts with the city,” Wright said.

He said the Fire Territory Board technically is only an advisory board; they can vote and make recommendations, but for an insurance contract, deciding power is deferred to the board of public works.

One member of the crowd questioned the merit of that policy because the Board of Public Works is a city entity, and the fire territory encompasses several townships outside of Princeton.

“I live in the city but if I lived in the township, I’d be breaking the doors down saying, ‘How in the world can you tax without giving me any representation at all?’” the audience member said.

Issues like that are why Fire Territory board member Larry Matthews and others said they feel the Fire Territory board should be elevated.

“We actually put quite a bit more money in than the city, so it shouldn’t just be an advisory board, it should have some teeth,” Matthews said.

As it stands, the Board of Public Works’s decision is the one that holds weight, and Epic will cover the Fire Territory.

Mayor Wright has referred to the State Board of Accounts, and has said that the city of Princeton counts as the providing entity for the fire territory. That would give the city jurisdiction over the territory’s contracts.

