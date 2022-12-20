Preparation tips and tricks as the Tri-State heads into severe cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Tri-State preps for severe weather, there are some things you can do to make sure you aren’t left out in the cold.

Take it from Peter Geiger, the editor of the Farmer’s Almanac, when he says it can get pretty cold.

“Around Christmas, probably December 21-22 is when it really starts to get colder,” says Geiger, “this year in the Farmer’s Almanac, we talk about how it’s going to be particularly cold like January 16th through the 19th. We’re talking 20 below zero, a real frigid period.”

With weather like this approaching, and chances of some freezing rain and snowfall people are wondering what they can do to prepare for this weather.

If the weather is really bad, people going to want to stay home, and there are things you can do to get your home ready.

People have all kinds of neat little tricks they can use to keep their homes insulated and running, like walling off unused rooms, undoing their hoses, and securing windows that may have a draft.

For windows, Geiger himself has some advice for that. He says it’s his favorite tip from this year’s almanac.

“If you have a window that’s typically leaking air, you take some bubble wrap, cut it to the size of the window, and you spray water on the window,” explains Geiger, “then you stick the bubble wrap on the window with the bubble side on the glass, and it blocks all of the bad air.”

In the basement, people can insulate their pipes with heat tape to keep them from freezing, but it’s not just the people in their house they’ve got to worry about.

According to the Almanac’s various tips on severe cold, it’s wise to keep your pets inside as well.

As the saying goes, if you’re cold, they’re cold too.

If you have to leave, Geiger says there are other things you can do to keep yourself safe.

“If you have icy stairs or an icy walkway, you can put baking soda on it. You can take a mixture of vinegar and water in equal amounts, put it in a spray bottle, and you can spray it on your icy windshield, or you can spray it on your walkway,” says Geiger.

So, the house is secure, the walkway is clear, and you’ve made it to your car.

Geiger and AAA recommend hitting your checklist of items before you head out.

Ideally, you’ll have some extra clothes, water, food, and at least a half a tank of gas in your car if you have to leave.

You can also keep something like kitty litter in your trunk to give your car that extra traction if you get stuck.

Of course, the best recommendation is to stay home in severe weather, but if you’ve got to drive, AAA says to slow down, don’t stop if you can avoid it, and just be cautious.

The roads can get unpredictable, and the most important thing is your safety.

You can check out other tips from the Almanac here.

You can check out tips from AAA here.

