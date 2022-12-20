One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in Warrick County early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say that happened on State Road 68 near Spurgeon Road in Lynnville.

Officials on scene tell us a car over corrected and hit an electric pole.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was flown to a hospital for injuries.

The road was closed but is now back open. Officials are asking for drivers to still take it slow in the area.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

