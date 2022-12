EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night.

Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m.

Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away.

No injuries have been confirmed.

