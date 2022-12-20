Mental health experts say ‘its okay not to be okay’ during the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While the Holidays bring joy and hope to some, it can also bring anxiety, depression and high levels of stress to others.

Emily Morrison, the Lampion Center’s Clinical Services Director, says holiday cheer isn’t always in arms reach.

“We have that expectation put upon us and it causes more stress when we know that we’re not feeling that way but people have really good reasons a lot of time,” said Morrison.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Health, 64% of people with mental illnesses say the holidays worsen their mental health.

Morrison says the increase of family and financial stressors could increases the chances of an individual experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression.

She says it’s important to remember its okay to not be okay all the time.

“We also know that a lot of times people are struggling, but we’re really good at masking that because we just have to get the job done and move forward and do,” said Morrison.

Mental health experts suggest finding ways to create new traditions and volunteering during the holidays could uplift your mood.

Morrison says the best way to tackle the holiday blues is to do the following:

getting fresh air

decrease alcohol intake

implement self care like rest

drinking more water to your everyday schedule

If you or someone you know is at risk of harming themselves or other, contact the Suicide and Crisis lifeline at 9-8-8 .

