Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Memorial boys basketball finds early stride, showing depth in week three

4-1 after wins over Bosse and Heritage Hills
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial boys basketball team is on a confident run, now 4-1 after week three wins over Bosse (6-2) and Heritage Hills (4-2).

“This past week was big for us, we had not beat Bosse or Heritage Hills in a long time,” head coach Heath Howington said. “Just been challenging them to let the ball find the best shot. They did that Friday night against Heritage Hills, they scored in transition, they executed some things at the half court, but it all started with our defense.”

With four senior returners, the Tigers have a perfect mix of upperclassmen and strong young returners who can shoot.

“When Luke (Ellspermann) goes out and scores 35 points, Tucker (Tornatta) goes out and has 20, teams start to key in on them and that leaves open shots for guys like me,” senior Leo Collins said. “Right now our confidence is really high.”

Junior big Tucker Tornatta had a standout game on Friday against the Patriots. He scored 22 points in Memorial’s 73-51 win.

“Our seniors have taken big leadership roles,” Tornatta said. “Our younger guys, even if they don’t get in the game they’re on the bench cheering on their teammates and making all of us strive to get the win.”

Memorial now 2-0 in conference play heading into a tough opponent in defending state champion Providence. The Tigers host the Pioneers Tuesday at 6:00 central.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensville Community School dismissed early, school officials say
Owensville Community School dismissed early, school officials say
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges

Latest News

H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Central
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Central
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Washington vs. Bosse
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Washington vs. Bosse
Southridge girls basketball finds solid rhythm, undefeated in the PAC
Southridge girls basketball finds solid rhythm, undefeated in the PAC
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills