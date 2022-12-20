Polar Plunge
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is investigating after they say a crash on US 41 killed two people.

According to a release, that happened Monday around 6:40 p.m.

Officials with ISP say troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple.

They say a preliminary investigation showed 60-year-old Russell Wilson, of Princeton, was driving a tractor-trailer west on Industrial Park Blvd. toward US 41. After stopping at US 41, Wilson started to drive across the northbound lanes, but stopped in the crossover due to southbound traffic.

According to a release, Wilson’s trailer was blocking both northbound lanes. 68-year-old Craig Wissel and his wife, 68-year-old Jane Wissel, died at the scene. Wilson was not hurt.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

Owensville Community School dismissed early, school officials say
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
