Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This holiday season two Owensboro organizations are coming together to bring cheer to others.

Thanks to Home Instead and Faithful Friends Kentucky, nearly 1,000 senior citizens will now have Christmas gifts.

Around 50 volunteers joined forces to collect gifts for seniors who may be in need or may not have any friends of family.

Some of the gifts include blankets, toiletries, and snacks.

Marla Carter with Faithful Friends says seeing the expressions on seniors’ faces, warms her heart.

“It’s always so surprising to me that something so small makes such a big difference. I’ve given residents things like shampoo, a snack, or Kleenex, and they get so excited, like it’s a million dollars,” said Carter.

All of the gifts were delivered Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.