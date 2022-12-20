Georgia man accused of stealing vehicle in Jasper

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Georgia man is being accused of stealing a vehicle in Jasper after police say they were told the car he was driving was reported.

Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they were notified of a stolen vehicle just before midnight.

According to a release, that vehicle was spotted on 2nd and Clay Street.

Police say a traffic stop confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Inside the car, JPD says they found cocaine and marijuana.

33-year-old Reginald Hollman was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail.

Hollman is facing the following charges:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

