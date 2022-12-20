Georgia man accused of stealing vehicle in Jasper
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Georgia man is being accused of stealing a vehicle in Jasper after police say they were told the car he was driving was reported.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they were notified of a stolen vehicle just before midnight.
According to a release, that vehicle was spotted on 2nd and Clay Street.
Police say a traffic stop confirmed the vehicle was stolen.
Inside the car, JPD says they found cocaine and marijuana.
33-year-old Reginald Hollman was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail.
Hollman is facing the following charges:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
