Georgia man accused of stealing vehicle in Jasper

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Georgia man is being accused of stealing a vehicle in Jasper after police say they were told the car he was driving was reported.

Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they were notified of a stolen vehicle just before midnight.

According to a release, that vehicle was spotted on 2nd and Clay Street.

Police say a traffic stop confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Inside the car, JPD says they found cocaine and marijuana.

33-year-old Reginald Hollman was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail.

Hollman is facing the following charges:

  • Theft of motor vehicle
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
33-year-old Reginald Hollman
33-year-old Reginald Hollman(Dubois County Jail)

