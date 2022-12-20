Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm.

According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr.

Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted on an active felony warrant in an unrelated state case. The Evansville Police Department arrested Levels while he was sitting outside his apartment.

Officers say they initiated a search and found a loaded gun in Level’s pocket. The gun had been reported stolen on September 4, 2021.

Police say Level’s admitted to them in an interview that he knew the gun was stolen and that he was going to return it to the owner but was arrested before he had the chance.

