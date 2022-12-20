Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sewer Department will be closing Petersburg Road on Tuesday.

They say that closure is expected to be on Petersburg Rd. between Petersburg Place and Greendale Road for sewer work.

According to a release, the road will close Tuesday, December 20 and will reopen Wednesday, December 21 in the late afternoon.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

