Evansville police explain officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police sat down with our crews to look over body camera footage from a a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday that 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros was the man killed in that shooting.

Evansville police Sergeant Anna Gray says officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a welfare check.

Body cam footage shows it was seven minutes between the time officers arrived at the home to the time Cisneros was fatally shot.

In those seven minutes, Sgt. Gray says the first officer on scene was attempting to build a rapport with Cisneros, trying to understand what was wrong. All this while Cisneros was holding a knife he refused to put down.

“I think the officer is thinking ‘I don’t even know why I’m really here, and you’ve got a knife,’” Gray said. “So I don’t think there’s a language barrier at this point, it’s either he’s not understanding or he’s just not wanting to put the knife down.”

Footage shows officers asking him to put the knife down over a dozen times. Gray says the first officer is a trained crisis intervention officer, dealing with over 100 crisis cases.

Pretty quickly after officers entered the home, Cisneros moves into another room, where he sits down. He stays there until the second officer arrives on scene.

“There’s a change in pattern all of the sudden,” Gray said. “He still has that knife and now all the sudden he’s getting up and walking towards the officer. The whole time he was walking back, he was retreating, sitting down relaxed. So it changed the dynamic of everybody’s thinking for sure, and again, that happens in a split second.”

Sgt. Gray says for some reason, the taser was ineffective. She says an effective taser shot would’ve locked up Cisneros’s muscles, and he would’ve dropped the knife.

Instead, footage shows him getting up and making a second movement towards police.

“The officer that has been talking to him is the one that actually gets his gun out when he realizes ‘oh shoot, that taser didn’t have the effect that we needed.’ And now they’re close and I think that’s when he made the decision that this guy is getting up and he still has the knife,” Gray said.

Sgt. Gray says it’s easy to watch and pause a video and nitpick what should’ve been done. She says when you’re put in that situation, everything happens so fast.

“We don’t really get that luxury of having all that information as well. We don’t always get to choose the outcome. We ideally want people to listen to us when we say drop the knife or drop the gun or whatever it may be,” Gray said.

EPD is still investigating the shooting.

The officer involved was placed on a three-day paid administrative leave, which is standard policy for the department.

