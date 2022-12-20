Polar Plunge
Clouds Early, Clearing Skies

12/19 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early clouds with scattered snow early then becoming partly mostly sunny as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-20s.

Winter begins Wednesday afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Thursday, rain during the afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-40s then drop below freezing during the Thursday evening. Thursday night, windy...rain changing to all snow as temperatures nose-dive to zero. Snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible with wind chills cascading -13 to -20.

Friday, blowing snow and bitter cold as high temps only reach 9-12 degrees. Morning wind chills -14 to -21.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

