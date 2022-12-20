Polar Plunge
Carmi principal welcomes kids to school as ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Principal Lacey Moore at Jefferson Attendance Center in Carmi, Ill.
Principal Lacey Moore at Jefferson Attendance Center in Carmi, Ill.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Another principal is spreading Christmas cheer for her students.

Lacey Moore is the principal at Jefferson Attendance Center in Carmi, Illinois.

Parents tell us she braved the cold Monday morning to welcome students as a real live “Elf on a Shelf”

She was perched on the awning of the entrance.

It was the last day of school before Christmas break. After the holidays, students in Carmi-White County will return to school January 3.

