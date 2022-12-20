Polar Plunge
Board votes to close Francisco Elementary School

Francisco Elementary
By Jordan Yaney and Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the East Gibson School Board has voted to close Francisco Elementary School.

Superintendent James Wilson tells us the board voted 5-0 to close at the end of the school year.

He says it was tough decision, but enrollment has dropped, and it’s financially the best decision for the district.

Wilson tells us they are the only district of their size in the state with three elementary schools, so the closure was inevitable.

Oakland City Elementary will now be for pre-k through second grade. Barton will be for third through fifth grades, and sixth through eighth will go to Wood Memorial Junior High.

The district is still working out transportation plans, but they say everyone who needs a bus ride will get one.

Jordan Yaney is working on the story. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

