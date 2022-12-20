On Alert for dangerous winter weather Thursday-Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State is still on track for some accumulating snow and dangerous cold Thursday evening through Saturday. Temps will plunge to near or below zero on Thursday night/Friday. Winds of 30-45 mph will produce wind chills in the -20 range, where frostbite to exposed skin can happen in as little as 15 minutes. Snow amounts will likely be in the 1-3″ range, with blowing snow and low visibility creating dangerous travel Thursday night and Friday. Blizzard to near-blizzard conditions possible in the northern edge of the Tri-State and into central Illinois and Indiana. The storm will wind down by Friday afternoon, but the bitter cold will hang on through the Christmas Weekend.

Skies will be clear Tuesday night with lows in the middle 20s. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. Rain moves in Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. The high on Thursday may briefly peak in the mid to upper 40s before the rapid change over to winter weather occurs in the late afternoon and early evening Thursday.

