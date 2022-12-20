Polar Plunge
3 police agencies looking for missing man

Kenneth Brian Colbert
Kenneth Brian Colbert(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police, Evansville Police, and Princeton Police are looking for a missing man.

Authorities say Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen December 9.

He was driving a plum colored 2017 Toyota Avalon with a temp license plate.

Police say that car was last seen leaving his co-worker’s home on S. Race Street in Princeton.

Colbert is a black man, about 5′10, skinny build, and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information, please contact authorities.

