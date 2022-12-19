Polar Plunge
Woman receives free HVAC system in Bracket Heating and Air giveaway

By Bernado Malone
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house so cold that you could see your own breath, that’s how our crew described what it was like inside Rebecca Motteler’s home.

Motteler learned Monday she will be receiving a free HVAC system which moved her to tears.

This free hvac system is a part of Bracket’s “Caring for Your Comfort Holiday Giveaway”.

Motteler says that she is happy that her and cats will now be warm without any issues.

“It’s just the thought that I’m going to finally be able to wake up and through that blanket back, and not have to run to the dryer real fast and turn it on and hurry up and run back underneath the blanket until warms up,” says Mottleler. “Before I even think about getting dress.”

We’re told the new system will be installed later this week.

