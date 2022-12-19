Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie

‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an...
‘Prisoner of Love’ details the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White inside an Alabama jail and how it materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie.

The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White began inside the Lauderdale County, Ala., Jail and materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.

The movie’s synopsis is described as:

Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.

On April 29, a corrections officer at the Lauderdale County, Ala., Jail drove away from the facility with inmate Casey White hidden in the backseat. That officer was Vicky White, who law enforcement would later find out, had developed a romantic relationship with Casey.

The manhunt lasted 11 days and ended in a violent pursuit through Vanderburgh County, Indiana, where their vehicle crashed and Vicky was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Her death is believed to be self-inflicted but Casey was eventually charged with her murder.

Prisoner of Love on Tubi
Prisoner of Love on Tubi(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
ISP: Troopers investigating double fatality crash on US 41
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
Kenneth Brian Colbert
3 police agencies looking for missing man
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Bleacher demo at North Middle School Stadium in Henderson
New bleachers being installed at North Middle School stadium in Henderson
RDA awards additional $11.5 million to READI grant fund projects
RDA awards additional $11.5 million to READI grant fund projects
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing to talk about what the state is doing to prepare for the...
Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast
14 News awards Perry Central after winning Sunrise School Spirit ‘Fan Favorite Food Display’ contest
Owensboro Police Department giving over 300 food boxes at annual event