Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $20k through Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donations made to Red Kettles in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be matched thanks to an anonymous $20,000 donation.

According to a press release, with less than a week left until the end of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign, cash donations at Vanderburgh and Warrick county kettles will be matched.

They say that’s happening now through Christmas Eve.

Officials say the funds from the anonymous donor were given in the hope that last-minute holiday shoppers would be inspired to give generously knowing that their gifts will go twice as far to help those in need.

According to a release, once doubled, the grand total of $40,000 would help to fund vital services to the community in 2023. This includes The Salvation Army’s expansive feeding program, which provided more than 188,000 nutritious meals and grocery orders to help fight food insecurity in our community.

The Salvation Army says they are in need of volunteers to help ring bells at Red Kettles on the final shopping days leading up to Christmas. These volunteers are vital to reaching the goal of raising $20,000 by Christmas Eve. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell for two hours is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

Toy Town begins Tuesday and lasts until Wednesday evening.

Officials say over 1,000 families that have signed up for help this Christmas will make their way through Toy Town which provides their families with Christmas gifts and food. All the families involved signed up for the program in Nov and Oct of this year. Families that signed up for help and were approved received an email with details on when the event will happen, where to go, and what to bring.

Toy Town is a toy shop where families are invited to shop from a variety of donated gifts and items, to pick just the right gift for their loved ones. Each Family can select 1 large and 1 small gift, and a handful of stocking stuffers for their age 0-12 kids, and for teens, they can select a “stocking” bag that is full of all kinds of goodies that the teens will be able to enjoy for Christmas. Families take these items home and can wrap them and enjoy a “normal” Christmas with those they love.

In addition, Toy Town also boosts the Adopt a Family program which operates during the month of November. This program gives companies and individuals the opportunity to “adopt” a specific family that has been identified as in extreme need. The “adopter” will provide for the family’s entire Christmas, including gifts, coats or clothing items, food basket and/or gift card for food, and sometimes even some gifts for the parents. This is a beautiful program that allows some to be very intentional with their Christmas giving.

