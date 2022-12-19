Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police chased a man following a traffic stop on Friday.

According to a release, police attempted to pull over a vehicle when they noticed the car’s registration was expired. Inside the car was passenger Chad Adams.

Officers say as the car stopped, Adams got out and ran away with something in his hand.

Adams was arrested after a juvenile was able to point out to police where he had run to, according to police. A digital scale covered in suspected meth residue was found on Adam, but the object he had in his hand was not.

Police say with the juvenile was also able to help them find the item that Adam’s got rid of, two baggies of suspected meth.

Dispatch told police Adams had two active arrest warrants through Kentucky, and an extraditable warrant through Indiana.

Chad Adams (Madisonville Police Department)

