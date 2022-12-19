Owensville Community School being dismissed early, school officials say

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Owensville Community School is being dismissed early after issues with an HVAC system.

According to a Facebook post, OCS will be dismissed Monday at 12:15 p.m.

School officials say Afternoon PK is cancelled, 5th grade basketball practice is cancelled but away basketball games will still take place as scheduled.

They say high school buses will still bring students back to OCS to transfer to their regular buses home.

