Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensville Community School being dismissed early, school officials say

(WILX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Owensville Community School is being dismissed early after issues with an HVAC system.

According to a Facebook post, OCS will be dismissed Monday at 12:15 p.m.

School officials say Afternoon PK is cancelled, 5th grade basketball practice is cancelled but away basketball games will still take place as scheduled.

They say high school buses will still bring students back to OCS to transfer to their regular buses home.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Jnysia Turner
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
WFIE Alert Day
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

Latest News

Chad Adams
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville
Alayna Schnell (left) and Julie Schnell (right)
Funeral services underway for Jasper mother and daughter killed in crash
Funeral services underway for Jasper mother and daughter killed in crash
Funeral services underway for Jasper mother and daughter killed in crash
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines