New Vanderburgh Co. Superior Court Magistrate appointed

Magistrate Emily Hall
Magistrate Emily Hall(Vanderburgh Co. Superior Court)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court officials say Emily S. Hall will become the new Magistrate of the Vanderburgh Superior Court.

She will be appointed on on December 27.

Hall will replace Magistrate Krista Hamby Weiberg who was appointment as the new Warrick County Judge.

Officials say Hall attended high school at Signature School, and completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Southern Indiana. She attended Cooley Law School and earned her J.D. in 2013.

She began an internship in the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office that same year, and has spent her entire legal career as a Deputy Prosecutor.

