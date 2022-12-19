Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is now sitting behind bars after a deadly crash back in July.

Authorities say she’s facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

Police say it all started with a welfare check on North Third Avenue.

It’s a big day on a Capitol Hill.

The January 6 committee will hold a final public meeting later today.

This morning, a trial against five members of the proud boys is set to start.

Evansville’s Lilly King helped set a new world record at the FINA World Swimming Championships.

She also won two medals!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash July 10, 2022 on Green River Road
Warrant issued in deadly summer crash in Evansville
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
WFIE Alert Day
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

Latest News

Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro
Homeless shelters prepare for temperature drop
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges
Records: OWI charge after deadly crash ‘filed in error’
Records: OWI charge after deadly crash ‘filed in error’