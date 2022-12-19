Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is now sitting behind bars after a deadly crash back in July.
Authorities say she’s facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting.
Police say it all started with a welfare check on North Third Avenue.
It’s a big day on a Capitol Hill.
The January 6 committee will hold a final public meeting later today.
This morning, a trial against five members of the proud boys is set to start.
Evansville’s Lilly King helped set a new world record at the FINA World Swimming Championships.
She also won two medals!
