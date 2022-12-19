Looking ahead: Evansville offering Christmas Tree disposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the annual Christmas tree disposal service will begin on Tuesday, December 27, and continue through Friday, January 6, 2023.

If you are an EWSU residential customer, you can place your Christmas tree next to the trash cart at the curb on the day of your scheduled trash collection and Republic Services will pick it up and take it to the landfill.

The Christmas tree disposal service is for EWSU residential customers who pay for trash and recycling with their monthly water and sewer bill. The service is not available to retail, commercial or business customers, or to residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, or outside the city limits.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) business offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. Utility offices will also be closed Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2, for the New Year’s Day holiday. To report a water main break on weekends and holidays, call the EWSU After Hours Emergency Number: 812-421-2130.

Republic Services will observe Christmas on Monday, December 26, and News Year’s Day on Monday, January 2. All trash and recycling routes will operate on a one-day delay during those weeks. Friday routes will be collected on Saturdays. To view your trash and recycling schedule click here or visit https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

