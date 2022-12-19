Homeless shelters prepare for temperature drop

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - White flag days are crucial to the homeless population when the temperatures drop.

With temperatures in the Tri-State set to drop to below freezing days before Christmas, homeless shelters across the region are preparing for a larger presence in the coming weeks.

“It’s crucial for us, it’s one of our busiest times, especially around the holidays, but we’re staying full,” said Harry Pedigo, Executive Director of St. Benedict’s and the Daniel Pitino shelter. “We got 64 guys in there every night.”

Pedigo says people come and go, but the shelter always stays near or at capacity.

“But we fill up almost instantaneously,” Pedigo said. “It’s hard for us to kind of keep up, but we are for the most part. We don’t turn a lot of people away.”

Pedigo is specifically preparing for nights designated as white flag days.

“White flag is a night that’s been deemed by emergency management of Daviess County to be unsafe,” Pedigo said. “It allows the Pitino Shelter to open up and exceed it’s capacity by taking individuals into the white flag area and putting cots down for individuals that don’t have heat in their homes or [don’t have] electric, or their homeless and are not able to seek shelter.”

Each city has a different designation for white flags. In Owensboro, that means the temperature or wind chill is below 15 degrees.

The Pitino shelter will exceed its normal capacity on these days to provide meals.

“During these white flag days particularly, we’re not only feeding the community, but we’re feeding those seeking white flag shelters,” Pedigo said.

Pedigo says people can donate food or their time to the shelter to help out. Most of all, Pedigo wants the vulnerable homeless population to know they can find safety at the shelters.

“Find one of the shelters, whether its St. Ben’s, Pitino, Boulware or Crossroads, just get to us and we’ll try to get you warm.”

If you or someone you know is concerned they have nowhere safe and warm to stay this winter, be sure to check with your local shelters.

If you are unsure of the nearest white flag shelter to you, anyone can call and register at the white flag hotline at (812)-913-5278.

