Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman is in jail Sunday facing several charges, including kidnapping.

Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night on Spottsville Bluff City Road.

Officials say that kidnapping charge is for the kidnapping of an adult.

Rogers is also charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

We have requested the arrest citation for more information, we’re hoping to get that Monday morning.

