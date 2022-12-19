Funeral services underway for Jasper mother and daughter killed in crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services for a mother and daughter killed in a crash in Dubois County earlier this month is set for Monday morning.

Services for Julie Schnell and her daughter, Alayna are set to start at 10 a.m. EST.

They say that’s happening at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

