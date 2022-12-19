Polar Plunge
Funeral services underway for Jasper mother and daughter killed in crash

Newscast recording
By 14 News
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services for a mother and daughter killed in a crash in Dubois County earlier this month is set for Monday morning.

Services for Julie Schnell and her daughter, Alayna are set to start at 10 a.m. EST.

They say that’s happening at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

[Related Story: Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash]

[Related Story: Obituaries released for mother, daughter killed in crash in Dubois Co.]

