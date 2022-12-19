Polar Plunge
FTX founder expected to not fight extradition to US

FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool/U.S. House Committee on Finance)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Sam Bankman-Fried arrived a courthouse in the Bahamas Monday morning and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

