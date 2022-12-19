Dispatch: Crews responding to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to the 4500 block of Hitch Peters Road.

Dispatch says the call came in around 11:12 a.m. and was for an ammonia leak.

Officials on scene say the leak was caused during maintenance and on a compressor. Employees were being evacuated before the Evansville Fire Department arrived.

Fire officials say hazmat was also on scene and performed air monitoring and ventilation. No one was hurt and employees will be allowed to re-enter the building as soon as it is safe.

