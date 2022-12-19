Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews responding to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak

Dispatch: Crews responding to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak
Dispatch: Crews responding to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to the 4500 block of Hitch Peters Road.

Dispatch says the call came in around 11:12 a.m. and was for an ammonia leak.

Officials on scene say the leak was caused during maintenance and on a compressor. Employees were being evacuated before the Evansville Fire Department arrived.

Fire officials say hazmat was also on scene and performed air monitoring and ventilation. No one was hurt and employees will be allowed to re-enter the building as soon as it is safe.

Our 14 News crew is on scene and working to learn more.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Jnysia Turner
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
WFIE Alert Day
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

Latest News

Christmas tree disposal in Evansville
Looking ahead: Evansville offering Christmas Tree disposal
Magistrate Emily Hall
New Vanderburgh Co. Superior Court Magistrate appointed
Owensville Community School being dismissed early, school officials say
Chad Adams
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville