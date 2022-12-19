Clouds Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temperatures settle in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows dip back into the upper 20s.

Winter begins Wednesday afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, rain may change to snow late in the day as high temps will sneak into the lower 40s then drop below freezing during the afternoon. An Arctic cold front will snap temps to zero Thursday night. Snow accumulations of 1- 3 inches are possible along with a period of freezing rain.

Friday, a chance of snow early then becoming partly sunny and cold as high temps only reach 12-degrees. Wind chills will remain below zero most of the day.

