Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Clouds Return

Thursday/Friday: Rain to Snow
12/7 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/7 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temperatures settle in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows dip back into the upper 20s.

Winter begins Wednesday afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, rain may change to snow late in the day as high temps will sneak into the lower 40s then drop below freezing during the afternoon. An Arctic cold front will snap temps to zero Thursday night. Snow accumulations of 1- 3 inches are possible along with a period of freezing rain.

Friday, a chance of snow early then becoming partly sunny and cold as high temps only reach 12-degrees. Wind chills will remain below zero most of the day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash July 10, 2022 on Green River Road
Warrant issued in deadly summer crash in Evansville
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
WFIE Alert Day
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for winter weather Thursday-Friday
14 First Alert Forecast 12/17 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 12/17 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 12/17 5 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 12/17 5 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 12/17 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 12/17 10 p.m.