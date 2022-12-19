Carmi Police give gift cards instead of traffic tickets
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Getting pulled over during your daily commute is never fun... unless you get a gift card instead of a traffic ticket.
That’s what happened to some drivers in Carmi, Illinois.
Police say it was called “Operation Christmas Spirit,” and it was made possible by a donation from the Masonic May Lodge Eastern Star.
Drivers with minor traffic offenses were given $50 gift cards.
Police say they are grateful to be able to take part in positive community engagements throughout the year.
