Carmi Police give gift cards instead of traffic tickets

Drivers given gift cards in Carmi, Illinois
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Getting pulled over during your daily commute is never fun... unless you get a gift card instead of a traffic ticket.

That’s what happened to some drivers in Carmi, Illinois.

Police say it was called “Operation Christmas Spirit,” and it was made possible by a donation from the Masonic May Lodge Eastern Star.

Drivers with minor traffic offenses were given $50 gift cards.

Police say they are grateful to be able to take part in positive community engagements throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

