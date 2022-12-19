Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Jnysia Turner
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
WFIE Alert Day
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury selection to begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter poll closes, users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO