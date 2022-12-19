Polar Plunge
On Alert for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow Thu-Sat

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day
By Jeff Lyons
Dec. 19, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A potent winter storm continues to take shape to our west and will arrive in the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday.   We are on alert for sub-zero wind chills, single-digit lows and highs in the teens Friday and Saturday.  Chances for accumulating snow will be best on Thursday evening through early Friday.  Strong winds may limit visibility and make travel dangerous on Thursday night and Friday.

In the short term, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.  Lows will drop into the lower 20s on Tuesday morning, with highs climbing into the lower 40s in the afternoon.   Wednesday will bring increasing clouds and highs in the middle 40s.  As the winter storm moves in, we will first have gusty winds from the south and rain possible on Thursday morning and afternoon.  Highs may briefly touch 50 before crashing into the teens on Friday.   The transition from rain to snow is expected to happen quickly on Thursday afternoon and evening.  Accumulations will likely be enough to cause travel hazards, especially with the wind and bitter cold.

This storm will affect much of the midwest and Ohio Valley, so if you have travel planned late in the week, stay abreast of the weather.

