White Swan Coffee transforms into LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab

LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab opening inside new gun club
LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab opening inside new gun club(LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The social media for an Evansville coffee shop that closed last February, has transformed into a new business name.

[Previous: White Swan Coffee Lab closing on W. Franklin St.]

[Previous: How sweet! White Swan Coffee Lab owners gift chess table to couple]

White Swan Coffee Lab was on West Franklin Street until they closed.

Since then, they’ve done some online business and a few event pop ups.

Now, they have the name LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab, and they are set up in the new LawMan Tactical Guntry Club on North Green River Road.

The Guntry Club held their soft opening Sunday, but the Coffee Lab is not open quite yet.

We’ve reached out to them to find out what the hours will be.

