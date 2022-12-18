Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Newscast Recording
By Steve Mehling
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County.

All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity.

Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.

All six families also received a bible as part of the home dedication, a fixture of Habitat.

New homeowner Jessie Moore says she’s excited to take this next step with her family.

“A big relief to finally have these homes completed,” says new homeowner, Jessie Moore. “It really is more than just a house, we’ve had blood sweat and tears put in to this build, and we have pretty much touched every nail and piece of wood that we’ve put into the home.”

Each homeowner was also taught some important home maintenance skills in case something needs to be fixed along the way.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pulled the car involved in a fatal crash out of a ditch Thursday morning.
Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms 1 person dead after officer involved shooting
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say
EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say

Latest News

USI celebrated their fall graduates today with two commencement ceremonies.
USI holds fall commencement ceremonies
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Lilly King has a gold and 2 silvers so far at 2022 World Swimming Championship
Lilly King has a gold and 2 silvers so far at 2022 World Swimming Championship
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event