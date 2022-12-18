Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County.

All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity.

Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.

All six families also received a bible as part of the home dedication, a fixture of Habitat.

New homeowner Jessie Moore says she’s excited to take this next step with her family.

“A big relief to finally have these homes completed,” says new homeowner, Jessie Moore. “It really is more than just a house, we’ve had blood sweat and tears put in to this build, and we have pretty much touched every nail and piece of wood that we’ve put into the home.”

Each homeowner was also taught some important home maintenance skills in case something needs to be fixed along the way.

