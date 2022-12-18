Warrant issued in deadly summer crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville.

Court records show a warrant for the arrest of Jnysia Turner was issued last week. So far, she has not been booked into jail.

The charges include Causing Death OMVWI and Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI.

The crash happened early the morning of July 10, near the Circle K gas station on South Green River Road.

[Previous: Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash]

Police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to roll over several times.

Officials say 36-year-old Frederick D. Moore, III, was killed. They say three other people were taken to the hospital.

According to Moore’s obituary, he left behind three children.

Frederick D. Moore, III (Osborne Funeral Home)

