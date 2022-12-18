Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warrant issued in deadly summer crash in Evansville

Deadly crash July 10, 2022 on Green River Road
Deadly crash July 10, 2022 on Green River Road(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville.

Court records show a warrant for the arrest of Jnysia Turner was issued last week. So far, she has not been booked into jail.

The charges include Causing Death OMVWI and Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI.

The crash happened early the morning of July 10, near the Circle K gas station on South Green River Road.

[Previous: Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash]

Police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to roll over several times.

Officials say 36-year-old Frederick D. Moore, III, was killed. They say three other people were taken to the hospital.

According to Moore’s obituary, he left behind three children.

Frederick D. Moore, III
Frederick D. Moore, III(Osborne Funeral Home)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation
Semi runs off road Saturday in Vanderburgh Co.
Semi runs off road into yard

Latest News

Local businesses prepare for final push before Christmas
Local businesses prepare for final push before Christmas
Justin Meserve
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
USI celebrated their fall graduates today with two commencement ceremonies.
USI holds fall commencement ceremonies
Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity