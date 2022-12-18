Polar Plunge
Person of interest in Sunoco armed robbery in custody

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to an armed robbery this evening.

Officials say the robbery happened just before 6 p.m. at the Sunoco at the intersection of Washington and Kentucky Avenue.

Police say the suspect presented a weapon and stole money.

At this time police were not able to say how much money was taken.

Police say they are interviewing the person of interest, but this is an ongoing investigation.

