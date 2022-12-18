Polar Plunge
Local businesses prepare for final push before Christmas

By Steve Mehling
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the final weekend before one of the biggest holidays of the year. As shoppers make their final purchases, store owners are getting ready for the big push.

“The Saturday before Christmas is strategically our biggest day of the year,” said Sara Rhoades, owner of The Confectionery.

On Main Street in Evansville, Hometown Nutrition owner Lainie Grubbs has been open for just over 10 months now. Her first holiday season has seen plenty of traffic.

“This whole week was pretty consistent of being good, successful days for us,” Grubbs said. “A lot of new faces, a lot of old faces, and just awesome people coming through our doors.”

On the east side of Evansville, Rhoades says the week leading up to Christmas tends to see last minute shoppers who need stuff right then and there, which she can handle.

“Even if we have to wrap it up and get it ready for you the next day, we still have it in stock,” Rhoades said.

On the west side, Franklin St. Boutique (formerly known as District 7) owner Brittany Cagle hopes the personalized approach keeps customers coming back.

“Clothing can really affect the way you feel about yourself, how you see yourself in the world,” Cagle said. “I feel like if people come in, and I can find the right outfit that makes them feel more confident, they’re gonna allude that.”

Cagle says local business strips, like the row down Franklin St., have everything people need, especially to ensure a stress free holiday shopping experience.

“There’s so many other businesses and there’s food, there’s drinks, and there’s so much you can do down here,” Cagle said. “You can make a day of spending it on Franklin Street and getting everything you need, and actually enjoying yourself instead of being stressed out.”

Above all, owners stressed that shopping locally saves you the dreaded fear of whether or not the gift will come on time.

As the last week gears up to see the most shipping traffic all year, owners say the safety of people having the gift in their hands keeps shoppers at ease in a stressful time of year.

Another concern when it comes to online shopping is porch pirates, which are always a valid concern during the holiday season.

If you’re feeling uneasy about the package laying on your porch, or even making it to your porch on time, you can always play it safe by keeping it local.

