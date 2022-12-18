Frosty’s Fun Center closing until April

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - An arcade and restaurant in Santa Claus is closing until later next spring.

Frosty’s Fun Center shared on Facebook they will close this Friday and reopen in April.

The business got new owners about a year ago, and they say it was a tough decision to close for now.

Frosty’s Fun Center is known for their pizza, ice cream, and arcade games.

They’ve recently held some watch parties for the World Cup.

