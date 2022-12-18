Polar Plunge
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash

Jason Copeland
Jason Copeland(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year.

40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond.

Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.

Deputies say back on June 28, 2021, Copeland’s car crashed with another car at the intersection of Highway 41 and Hillsdale.

[Previous: US 41 back open after crash in Evansville]

One car flipped and landed in a ditch.

Copeland and the other driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Records don’t yet show when Copeland will be in court.

US 41 back open after crash in Evansville

Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
