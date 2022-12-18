Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year.

40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond.

Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.

Deputies say back on June 28, 2021, Copeland’s car crashed with another car at the intersection of Highway 41 and Hillsdale.

One car flipped and landed in a ditch.

Copeland and the other driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Records don’t yet show when Copeland will be in court.

