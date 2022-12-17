Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested someone after an investigation into a massage pallor in Newburgh.

The Sheriff’s Office says that 56 year old Yan Ping Ma has been arrested on a charge of prostitution and charge of racketeering after an investigation into “Relax Spa” in Newburgh off State Road 66.

She was booked into the Warrick County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.