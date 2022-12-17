Polar Plunge
Woman arrested in Newburgh after prostitution investigation

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested someone after an investigation into a massage pallor in Newburgh.

The Sheriff’s Office says that 56 year old Yan Ping Ma has been arrested on a charge of prostitution and charge of racketeering after an investigation into “Relax Spa” in Newburgh off State Road 66.

She was booked into the Warrick County Jail.

