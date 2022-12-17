Woman arrested on neglect warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville.

28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released.

Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27.

Folsom’s charges are Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury and Domestic Battery with Bodily Injury on a Person Under 14.

Records show the warrant for her arrest was issued December 15.

We couldn’t get Folsom’s affidavit from the jail since she was arrested on a warrant, but we’ve reached out to police records.

