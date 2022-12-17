Polar Plunge
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart.

Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children.

They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23 years ago. He is retiring soon, so this will be his last year to lead the program.

