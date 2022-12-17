White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart.

Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children.

They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23 years ago. He is retiring soon, so this will be his last year to lead the program.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.