Southridge girls basketball finds solid rhythm, undefeated in the PAC

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Halfway through the girls basketball season, Southridge is now in first place in the Pocket Athletic Conference with a 7-0 record.

The Raiders are led by longtime head coach Greg Werner who is one of the winningest active coaches in Indiana with 336 wins.

While 9-4 on the season, Werner’s squad is on a six game win streak.

“We’ve been really good at staying under control under a ton of ball pressure this year and just taking our time taking shots,” senior Bailey Keusch said.

Werner said while the Raiders are continuing to strengthen their depth, they have found a good rhythm with key senior leaders and the sharp-shooting sophomore in Avah Montgomery.

“Leadership has been a big thing,” senior Marie Tempel said. “This program is definitely tight knit, we’ve had a majority of the girls stick with it.”

“Marie’s a very good leader, she’s very good at communicating and Bailey’s awesome at the post,” Montgomery said. “Just get it to one of them and they can create for everyone else.”

The Raider girls play at Jasper on Saturday.

